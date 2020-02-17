Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,549 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $29,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OSK traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.13. 419,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,340. Oshkosh Corp has a 1-year low of $66.04 and a 1-year high of $95.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.12.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.06). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Oshkosh Corp will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.44%.

In related news, VP James W. Johnson sold 7,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total value of $641,183.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,609,251.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Bryant sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $191,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,024 shares of company stock valued at $18,065,604 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OSK has been the subject of several research reports. Buckingham Research upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Oshkosh to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Oshkosh from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Oshkosh from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.08.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

