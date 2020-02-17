Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 17,850 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 648,931 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 17,850 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $27,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHOO. Barclays PLC raised its position in Steven Madden by 168.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 118,793 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 293,049 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Steven Madden by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,992,962 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $407,160,000 after purchasing an additional 248,673 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Steven Madden by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 279,459 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,020,000 after purchasing an additional 97,891 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Steven Madden by 175.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 107,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 68,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Steven Madden by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 133,338 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 28,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

SHOO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Steven Madden to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Steven Madden from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Steven Madden currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.34. The stock had a trading volume of 704,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,505. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.87. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $28.95 and a fifty-two week high of $44.79.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.