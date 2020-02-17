Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,883 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,841 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $31,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CDW by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,936,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $731,581,000 after buying an additional 2,576,865 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,294,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $282,734,000 after buying an additional 1,037,998 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in CDW by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,208,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $172,575,000 after buying an additional 496,112 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in CDW by 1,107.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,298,000 after buying an additional 136,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 77.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 295,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,494,000 after purchasing an additional 128,857 shares in the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,067 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,112. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total value of $187,057.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,923,880.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,900 shares of company stock valued at $7,648,157. 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $126.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.63.

Shares of CDW stock traded up $1.01 on Monday, reaching $138.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,292,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,137. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.32. CDW has a 1 year low of $90.53 and a 1 year high of $146.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 94.72% and a net margin of 4.09%. CDW’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CDW will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.25%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

