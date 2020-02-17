PRW Wealth Management LLC Sells 46 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

PRW Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,044 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 2.7% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. increased its position in Apple by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV increased its position in Apple by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its position in Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its position in Apple by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. UBS Group set a $355.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Macquarie lowered Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Apple from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.55.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $324.95 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.38 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1,421.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $310.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.90.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

