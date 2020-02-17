PUBLISH Market Cap Reaches $301,289.00 (NEWS)

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 17th. One PUBLISH token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including Hanbitco and DragonEX. PUBLISH has a total market capitalization of $301,289.00 and approximately $61,277.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PUBLISH has traded 3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $295.42 or 0.03085848 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010421 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00233090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00042775 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00148769 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PUBLISH Token Profile

PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,300,148 tokens. The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PUBLISH is publishprotocol.io . The official message board for PUBLISH is medium.com/publishprotocol . PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PUBLISH

PUBLISH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and Hanbitco. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUBLISH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PUBLISH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

