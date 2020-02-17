Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Acquired by Washington Capital Management Inc.

Washington Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 55,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 9,535 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 277,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 54,399 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSTG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.91. The company had a trading volume of 899,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,037. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 1.66. Pure Storage Inc has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $23.53.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $428.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.39 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.11% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSTG. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.74.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

