PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 46.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,201 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 48,730 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in PVH were worth $5,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PVH by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in PVH by 94.7% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 479 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in PVH by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 506 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in PVH by 133.3% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in PVH by 125.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 764 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PVH alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PVH from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.65.

Shares of PVH traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.37. 863,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,175. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.49. PVH Corp has a fifty-two week low of $67.41 and a fifty-two week high of $134.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.44 and its 200-day moving average is $90.85.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The textile maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. PVH had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.