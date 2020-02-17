Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Market Capitalization Achieves $962,017.00

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 58.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 16th. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market cap of $962,017.00 and $3.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 token can currently be purchased for approximately $14.18 or 0.00144210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. Over the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded up 55.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Q DAO Governance token v1.0 alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $274.86 or 0.02783227 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010155 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00231944 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00044569 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00145592 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Token Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,862 tokens. The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Token Trading

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.