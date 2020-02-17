QASH Price Hits $0.0548 on Major Exchanges (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. During the last seven days, QASH has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. One QASH token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0548 or 0.00000572 BTC on major exchanges including Liquid, Hotbit, EXX and Gate.io. QASH has a market capitalization of $19.17 million and $279,566.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.87 or 0.03213482 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010350 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00233700 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00044066 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00151185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

QASH’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QASH is steemit.com/@quoineliquid . The official website for QASH is liquid.plus . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash

QASH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Huobi, LATOKEN, Liquid, Gate.io, Ethfinex, GOPAX, Hotbit and EXX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

