QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,187 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,249 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 4,382 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.38.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $89.60 on Monday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.33.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $270,033.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,036. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total transaction of $1,276,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,318.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,458 shares of company stock worth $9,349,683. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Story: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.