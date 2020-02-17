Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Shares Down 1%

Quarterhill Inc (TSE:QTRH) shares dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.89 and last traded at C$1.90, 72,800 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 66% from the average session volume of 213,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.92.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Quarterhill from C$1.75 to C$2.40 in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.74. The stock has a market cap of $225.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

Quarterhill Inc focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Technology segment licenses patent technologies to approximately 355 companies. Its patent portfolios include patents relating to 3D television, phased loop semiconductor, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, streaming video, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, smart meter monitoring, non-volatile flash memory and other memory, building automation, enhanced image processing, computer gaming, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, and CMOS image sensors; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications.

