Quebecor (TSE:QBR.A) Trading Down 0.2%

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.A)’s share price was down 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$33.00 and last traded at C$33.00, approximately 775 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 950 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.07.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$31.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 648.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.54.

About Quebecor (TSE:QBR.A)

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.