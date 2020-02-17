QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QuickLogic Corporation is a semiconductor provider of ultra-low power, comprehensive, flexible sensor processing solutions enabling significantly longer battery life for the Smartphone, Wearable, and IoT markets. They are the only company integrating multi-core processing, programmable logic, sensor fusion and context aware algorithms, and embedded software. QuickLogic accelerates the pace of innovation for always-on motion, light, environmental, location, and voice-enabled user experiences. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on QUIK. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of QuickLogic from $14.00 to $8.50 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QuickLogic from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of QuickLogic to and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of QuickLogic from $14.00 to $1.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QuickLogic currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Shares of QuickLogic stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.01. The stock had a trading volume of 35,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,651. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.65 and its 200 day moving average is $1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.43. QuickLogic has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $13.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 million. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 149.80% and a negative return on equity of 85.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QuickLogic will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in QuickLogic stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,167,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385,317 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.59% of QuickLogic worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions.

