Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Receives $75.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine cut Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Quidel in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Quidel from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Quidel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

In other Quidel news, SVP Edward Keith Russell sold 15,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total value of $1,097,893.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,494.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Werner Kroll sold 22,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $1,627,914.43. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,625 shares of company stock worth $3,054,807. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Quidel in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Quidel by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Quidel in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Quidel in the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Quidel by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.40. 150,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,705. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.74 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.77. Quidel has a one year low of $52.49 and a one year high of $81.99.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.00 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Quidel will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

