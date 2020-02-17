QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $130.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) will report sales of $130.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $132.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $129.58 million. QuinStreet posted sales of $116.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full-year sales of $511.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $507.90 million to $515.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $562.13 million, with estimates ranging from $558.28 million to $569.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for QuinStreet.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $118.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. QuinStreet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. QuinStreet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.40.

Shares of QNST traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $14.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,508 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.81. QuinStreet has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $17.13.

In other QuinStreet news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $314,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 244,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,996.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 6,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $104,106.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,856.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 270,780 shares of company stock valued at $4,099,392. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in QuinStreet by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in QuinStreet by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

