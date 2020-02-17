Rational Advisors LLC Acquires 805 Shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 487.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ETFC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in E*TRADE Financial by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,972,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,775,000 after purchasing an additional 469,538 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in E*TRADE Financial by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in E*TRADE Financial by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in E*TRADE Financial by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank purchased a new stake in E*TRADE Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ETFC traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.19. 2,323,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,682,049. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.22. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $34.68 and a 52-week high of $52.35.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.06 million. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. E*TRADE Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ETFC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.21.

In other news, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 32,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $1,453,192.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,264.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

