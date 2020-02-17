Rational Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Rational Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 66.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Humana by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,537,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $563,592,000 after purchasing an additional 167,355 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Humana by 8.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 850,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,405,000 after purchasing an additional 67,252 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 126.0% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 739,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,084,000 after purchasing an additional 412,379 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 1,216.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 685,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,201,000 after purchasing an additional 633,216 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 1.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 612,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,521,000 after purchasing an additional 8,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

In related news, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,134,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 7,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.60, for a total transaction of $2,570,227.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,071,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,294 shares of company stock valued at $15,894,412. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

HUM stock traded down $4.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $375.85. 837,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,197. Humana Inc has a 52-week low of $225.65 and a 52-week high of $381.04. The stock has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $360.28 and its 200 day moving average is $316.11.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. Humana had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Humana Inc will post 18.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HUM shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $327.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $319.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $321.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Humana from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Humana to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.50.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.