Rational Advisors LLC Sells 13,624 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Rational Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 76.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,165 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,624 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in F. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. First Command Bank raised its stake in Ford Motor by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 27,041 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its stake in Ford Motor by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 37,181 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 21,351 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,640 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Ford Motor news, Director John C. Lechleiter purchased 10,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $185,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $541,400 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE F traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.10. The company had a trading volume of 46,328,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,451,808. The company has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 405.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Ford Motor has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.55 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 13.84%. Ford Motor’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 50.42%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded Ford Motor from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet cut Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.12.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

