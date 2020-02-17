Rational Advisors LLC Sells 3,130 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Rational Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 78.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,130 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.4% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 51,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Motco increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 168.8% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NCLH traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,042,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,838. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.02. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $45.64 and a twelve month high of $59.78.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NCLH shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.53.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $222,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,381 shares in the company, valued at $22,122,200.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 1,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $99,248.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,212.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,786 shares of company stock valued at $551,928 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

