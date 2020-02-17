Rational Advisors LLC Trims Position in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Rational Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 43.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFG. Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 63,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,483,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 57,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,282,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $54,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price objective on Principal Financial Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.40.

Shares of PFG traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.36. The stock had a trading volume of 766,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,968. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.04. Principal Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $60.81.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

