Raymond James Trims Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Target Price to $54.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Sunday, December 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays upgraded Cisco Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.41.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $46.97 on Thursday. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $43.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The company has a market capitalization of $199.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $1,765,713.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 137,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,177,013.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 208,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $9,328,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 365,534 shares of company stock valued at $16,428,904. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 40,313 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 51,487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its position in Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 9,140 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

