Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Shares Bought by Investec Asset Management LTD

Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 63.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 892,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344,816 shares during the quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $196,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Raytheon by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,737,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,579,214,000 after acquiring an additional 65,555 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,358,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $298,521,000 after purchasing an additional 260,346 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,291,266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $283,743,000 after purchasing an additional 17,228 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,199,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $235,252,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,193,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $234,105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares in the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RTN opened at $227.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.64. The company has a market capitalization of $63.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Raytheon has a 1 year low of $169.64 and a 1 year high of $233.48.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Raytheon will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

RTN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Raytheon from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 target price on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.57.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

