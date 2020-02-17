Real Good Food (LON:RGD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.50

Real Good Food PLC (LON:RGD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.60 ($0.06), with a volume of 20389 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.80 ($0.06).

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Real Good Food in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6.37.

About Real Good Food (LON:RGD)

Real Good Food plc sources, manufactures, and distributes food products to the retail, food services, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Cake Decoration, Food Ingredients, and Premium Bakery. The company manufactures and sells cake decoration products, including sugar paste, marzipan, soft icings, mallows, and caramels under Renshaw name; and edible glitters, dusts, powders and food paints, and brushes and pens for sugar craft sector under Rainbow Dust Colors.

