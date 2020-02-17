Real Good Food (LON:RGD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.50

Real Good Food PLC (LON:RGD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.60 ($0.06), with a volume of 20389 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.80 ($0.06).

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Real Good Food in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6.37.

Real Good Food plc sources, manufactures, and distributes food products to the retail, food services, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Cake Decoration, Food Ingredients, and Premium Bakery. The company manufactures and sells cake decoration products, including sugar paste, marzipan, soft icings, mallows, and caramels under Renshaw name; and edible glitters, dusts, powders and food paints, and brushes and pens for sugar craft sector under Rainbow Dust Colors.

