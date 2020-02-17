RealChain (RCT) Price Down 7% This Week

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. During the last week, RealChain has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One RealChain token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including DigiFinex, OKEx and CoinBene. RealChain has a market cap of $176,762.00 and $6,094.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00048610 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.16 or 0.00491881 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $603.98 or 0.06168208 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00067446 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00028239 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005154 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003208 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010094 BTC.

About RealChain

RealChain is a token. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,794,330 tokens. The official website for RealChain is rcfund.org . RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund

Buying and Selling RealChain

RealChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, DigiFinex and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RealChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

