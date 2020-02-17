RealTract Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $89,889.00 (RET)

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. RealTract has a market cap of $4.15 million and $89,889.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RealTract token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, Mercatox and IDAX. During the last week, RealTract has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RealTract alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $271.31 or 0.02769424 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010213 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00230706 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00043889 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00143990 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00021826 BTC.

RealTract Token Profile

RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 tokens. The official website for RealTract is realtract.network . RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract . The official message board for RealTract is medium.com/@realtractofficial

RealTract Token Trading

RealTract can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Mercatox and IDCM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealTract directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealTract should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RealTract using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RealTract Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RealTract and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.