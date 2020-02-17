Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Total (FP)

Total (EPA: FP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/12/2020 – Total was given a new €56.00 ($65.12) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – Total was given a new €53.00 ($61.63) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – Total was given a new €59.00 ($68.60) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Total was given a new €61.00 ($70.93) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Total was given a new €53.00 ($61.63) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Total was given a new €59.00 ($68.60) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Total was given a new €65.00 ($75.58) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Total was given a new €57.00 ($66.28) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Total was given a new €69.00 ($80.23) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Total was given a new €53.00 ($61.63) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2020 – Total was given a new €59.00 ($68.60) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/24/2020 – Total was given a new €56.00 ($65.12) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Total was given a new €52.00 ($60.47) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/16/2020 – Total was given a new €59.00 ($68.60) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2020 – Total was given a new €69.00 ($80.23) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2020 – Total was given a new €53.00 ($61.63) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Total was given a new €61.00 ($70.93) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Total was given a new €60.00 ($69.77) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Total was given a new €69.00 ($80.23) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Total was given a new €53.00 ($61.63) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/30/2019 – Total was given a new €53.00 ($61.63) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/23/2019 – Total was given a new €53.00 ($61.63) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of FP opened at €45.42 ($52.81) on Monday. Total SA has a twelve month low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a twelve month high of €49.33 ($57.36). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €47.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is €47.08.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

