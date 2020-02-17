Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ECN Capital (ECN)

ECN Capital (TSE: ECN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/7/2020 – ECN Capital had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$6.00 to C$7.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – ECN Capital had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$7.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – ECN Capital had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$6.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – ECN Capital had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$7.00.

1/29/2020 – ECN Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$6.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – ECN Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$5.75 to C$7.50.

1/29/2020 – ECN Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$5.50 to C$6.00.

1/29/2020 – ECN Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from C$6.00 to C$7.00.

1/29/2020 – ECN Capital had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$5.25 to C$6.00.

Shares of ECN Capital stock opened at C$5.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a PE ratio of -12.37. ECN Capital Corp has a 52-week low of C$3.91 and a 52-week high of C$6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.47, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.91.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance – Unsecured Consumer Loans; Triad – Secured Consumer Loans; and Kessler – Consumer Credit Cards segments. It provides prime credit portfolio solutions that include unsecured consumer loan portfolios, including home improvement loans; secured consumer loan portfolios, such as manufactured home loans; and consumer credit card portfolios.

