Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.79 Million

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. In the last seven days, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar. Red Pulse Phoenix has a market cap of $3.79 million and $2.16 million worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Switcheo Network, Kucoin and Coinrail.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Red Pulse Phoenix

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) is a token. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Red Pulse Phoenix’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing

Buying and Selling Red Pulse Phoenix

Red Pulse Phoenix can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bitbns, Coinrail, Binance and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Red Pulse Phoenix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the exchanges listed above.

