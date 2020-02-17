Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 601,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,796,000 after acquiring an additional 62,926 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,104,000 after purchasing an additional 61,276 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,529,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $979,183,000 after purchasing an additional 57,027 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 690.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,532,000 after purchasing an additional 55,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 183,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,994,000 after purchasing an additional 50,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.91, for a total value of $2,727,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,687,893.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.98, for a total value of $5,579,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 130,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,392,738.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,679 shares of company stock worth $38,681,248. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $399.55 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $271.37 and a 12 month high of $442.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 24.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $411.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $394.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.