Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) Stock Position Lifted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 5,832.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 800,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 787,153 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Renasant were worth $25,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in Renasant by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 979,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Renasant by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,516,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Renasant by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RNST traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.16. 160,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,763. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.20. Renasant Corp. has a 12 month low of $31.46 and a 12 month high of $39.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.56.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $146.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.15 million. Renasant had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Renasant Corp. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub lowered Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Stephens raised their target price on Renasant from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Renasant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Renasant currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

