Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Dell (DELL)

2/6/2020 – Dell is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Dell was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/3/2020 – Dell was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Dell Technologies Inc. is a provider of information technology solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Client Solutions, Enterprise Solutions Group and Dell Software Group. Client Solutions segment includes sales to commercial and consumer customers of desktops, thin client products, notebooks as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of Client Solutions hardware. ESG segment includes servers, networking and storage as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of ESG hardware. DSG segment includes systems management, security software solutions and information management software offerings. Dell Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas. “

1/28/2020 – Dell was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/22/2020 – Dell was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Dell Technologies Inc. is a provider of information technology solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Client Solutions, Enterprise Solutions Group and Dell Software Group. Client Solutions segment includes sales to commercial and consumer customers of desktops, thin client products, notebooks as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of Client Solutions hardware. ESG segment includes servers, networking and storage as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of ESG hardware. DSG segment includes systems management, security software solutions and information management software offerings. Dell Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas. “

1/14/2020 – Dell was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NYSE DELL traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,107,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,568. The company has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Dell Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.35 and a 1-year high of $70.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.07.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $22.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.03 billion. Dell had a return on equity of 457.91% and a net margin of 4.54%. Dell’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dell Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 97,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $4,874,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,319,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Howard D. Elias sold 7,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $385,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 498,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,933,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 669,506 shares of company stock worth $33,431,564. Corporate insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Dell by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Dell by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dell by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 7,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dell by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 22.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

