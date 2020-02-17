Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.35 Million

Equities analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) will post sales of $5.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Revance Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.05 million. Revance Therapeutics reported sales of $490,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 991.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will report full year sales of $4.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $5.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $17.25 million, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $35.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Revance Therapeutics.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

Shares of Revance Therapeutics stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.33. 778,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,444. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.83. Revance Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $27.06.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVNC. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,315,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 1,496.7% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 559,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,085,000 after purchasing an additional 524,707 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,465,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,638,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,078,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,023,000 after purchasing an additional 195,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

