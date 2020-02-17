Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Receives $33.55 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.55.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of RVLV traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.49. 510,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,430. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $14.35 and a 52-week high of $48.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.03.

In other Revolve Group news, COO David Pujades sold 12,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $250,234.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,234.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,224 shares of company stock worth $1,940,004.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,597,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,164,000 after buying an additional 747,629 shares in the last quarter. SCP Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,219,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,368,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,982,000 after buying an additional 570,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,068,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.18% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

