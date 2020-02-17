Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 370,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,368 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $16,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 14.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,615,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,319,000 after acquiring an additional 693,350 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 185.7% in the 3rd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 856,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,428,000 after purchasing an additional 556,837 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 191.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 737,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,217,000 after purchasing an additional 484,726 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,972,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,775,000 after purchasing an additional 469,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,116,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,778,000 after purchasing an additional 273,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 32,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $1,453,192.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,264.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ETFC shares. BidaskClub lowered E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.21.

ETFC traded down $0.41 on Monday, hitting $44.19. 2,323,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,682,049. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.15 and a 200-day moving average of $43.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.22. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $34.68 and a 12-month high of $52.35.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 33.09%. The business had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

