Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,973 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $15,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.5% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,074 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,943,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on MKSI. BidaskClub downgraded MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MKS Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.44.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock traded down $2.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $118.01. The stock had a trading volume of 328,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,433. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.28 and a beta of 1.47. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.47 and a 12 month high of $122.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.58 and its 200 day moving average is $99.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $500.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.92 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $42,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,260.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.