Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 186,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,819 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in TransUnion were worth $15,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,913,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,022,770,000 after buying an additional 590,167 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 18.8% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 23.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the third quarter worth $2,972,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 5.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,110,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransUnion alerts:

In related news, EVP Steven M. Chaouki sold 13,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total value of $1,150,886.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,674 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,737.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven M. Chaouki sold 13,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total transaction of $1,168,561.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,676,728.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TRU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.11.

TRU traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,066,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,565. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.03. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $62.10 and a 12 month high of $98.25. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.