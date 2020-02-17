Rise (RISE) Hits Market Capitalization of $353,473.00

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One Rise coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, YoBit and RightBTC. Rise has a market capitalization of $353,473.00 and approximately $308.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rise has traded 33.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00045191 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002674 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000545 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000092 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

About Rise

Rise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 141,486,023 coins. Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision . The official website for Rise is rise.vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rise Coin Trading

Rise can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, RightBTC and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

