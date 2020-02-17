River Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

ITW traded down $1.21 on Monday, hitting $187.86. 765,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,657. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.92 and a fifty-two week high of $190.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.31. The stock has a market cap of $60.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 81.83%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Argus set a $180.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.79.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.