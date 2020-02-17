River Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 615 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,278,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,351,431,000 after buying an additional 892,554 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 152,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,389,000 after buying an additional 8,989 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 42.5% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 212,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,245,000 after buying an additional 10,004 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.46. 2,878,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,725,781. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $72.61 and a 12-month high of $87.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $71.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.81.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.56%.

D has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.33.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

