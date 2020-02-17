River Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 923 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Anthem accounts for approximately 1.8% of River Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $5,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 3.2% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Anthem by 3.2% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its holdings in Anthem by 2.0% in the third quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total value of $3,056,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,162,767.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux acquired 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $266.65 per share, with a total value of $2,026,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 24,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,547,857.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on ANTM shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Anthem from $382.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.77.

Shares of ANTM stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $297.82. 1,433,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,807,564. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.50. Anthem Inc has a 12-month low of $227.16 and a 12-month high of $317.99. The stock has a market cap of $75.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). Anthem had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

