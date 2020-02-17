River Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,942 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 1,641.8% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 242.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

DHI has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. D. R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.15.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $26,019.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,120 shares in the company, valued at $338,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $459,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,632.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 68,470 shares of company stock worth $3,819,364 in the last 90 days. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DHI traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.81. 2,252,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,712,119. D. R. Horton Inc has a 12-month low of $37.81 and a 12-month high of $62.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 7.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. D. R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.