River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,817 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 173.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total transaction of $99,243.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,556,805.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 548,470 shares of company stock valued at $49,207,334. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.98 on Monday, reaching $89.66. 3,919,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,650,395. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.87 and a 200-day moving average of $85.05. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $72.36 and a twelve month high of $92.45. The company has a market capitalization of $158.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several brokerages have commented on ABT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.60.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.