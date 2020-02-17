River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,727,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,327,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,558 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,177,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $222,936,000 after acquiring an additional 76,933 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,018,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $224,868,000 after acquiring an additional 93,390 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,478,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $164,679,000 after acquiring an additional 588,711 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,374,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $153,109,000 after acquiring an additional 477,442 shares during the period. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.25.

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.47. 2,254,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,761,375. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $80.24 and a 52 week high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 2.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

