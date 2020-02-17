River Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USB. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,177,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,691,000 after buying an additional 1,312,268 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 600.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,490,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,463 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,575,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,260 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,416,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,388,000 after purchasing an additional 549,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,435,000. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $55.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.97.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,351,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,493,861. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.11. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $47.57 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $86.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $740,495.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,129,999.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Leslie V. Godridge sold 26,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $1,540,521.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,863,350.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.