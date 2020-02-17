River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,809 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

River Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for 1.2% of River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,793,346,000 after buying an additional 1,585,911 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Amgen by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,196,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $223.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,611,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,074. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $233.43 and its 200 day moving average is $215.84. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In related news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,426 shares of company stock worth $6,351,866 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.33.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

