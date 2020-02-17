Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $15,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 10,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 187.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 21,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,763,000 after purchasing an additional 18,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director John H. Cunningham sold 5,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total transaction of $965,560.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,879,185.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Banks sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $431,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,556 shares in the company, valued at $11,148,821.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,540 shares of company stock worth $4,417,121 over the last ninety days. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ARE traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $174.93. The stock had a trading volume of 463,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.30. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a twelve month low of $133.38 and a twelve month high of $175.02. The firm has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 56.61, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $408.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.98 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 23.72%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a $26.00 target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.69.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.