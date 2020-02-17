Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,197 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 17,503 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $15,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 130.4% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 530 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 596.4% in the third quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the airline’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 79.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 691 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 670 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 40.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the airline’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LUV. Deutsche Bank downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.18.

Southwest Airlines stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.97. 2,481,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,472,067. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.40 and a 200 day moving average of $54.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.47. Southwest Airlines Co has a 12-month low of $47.40 and a 12-month high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.86%.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

