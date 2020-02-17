Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $11.63 Million Position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 224.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,790 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $11,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.1% in the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHW traded up $5.69 on Monday, hitting $585.45. 305,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $578.39 and its 200 day moving average is $559.02. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52 week low of $410.35 and a 52 week high of $599.95. The company has a market capitalization of $54.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.29.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 51.35% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 23.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total transaction of $8,500,339.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,107,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHW. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $631.00 to $611.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $657.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $575.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $584.52.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

