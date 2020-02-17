Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $14.01 Million Holdings in Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) by 37,064.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,415 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,943 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Mantech International were worth $14,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Mantech International during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Mantech International by 1,578.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Mantech International by 417.3% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Mantech International during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mantech International by 143.9% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MANT shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mantech International in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Mantech International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mantech International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.60.

Shares of MANT stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,237. Mantech International Corp has a 1-year low of $51.46 and a 1-year high of $86.28. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.62.

Mantech International Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

