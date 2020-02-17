Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $365.10 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,827 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.2% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $365,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total value of $666,158,266.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,143,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,189,019,853.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 716,969 shares of company stock worth $1,465,051,075. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $15.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,134.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,606,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,355,566. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,928.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,817.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1,062.76 billion, a PE ratio of 92.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.58. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,586.57 and a fifty-two week high of $2,185.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on Amazon.com from $2,225.00 to $2,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,319.76.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

